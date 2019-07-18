Home

Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Melvin "Mel" Hill

Melvin "Mel" Hill Obituary
July 13, 2019
MAJ Melvin "Mel" Hill, USAF, Retired, 59, of San Angelo, TX, beloved husband, cherished brother, father, and son, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in San Antonio. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Oldham Lane Church of Christ, 5049 Oldham Lane, Abilene, TX 79602. Mel is survived by his wife Christy, children Chelsea Taylor and Lance Hill, as well as Chelsea's husband Ty and Mel's grandchildren Gracie, Hutch and a grandson to arrive in October; his father, Raye Hill; siblings Marvin Hill, Roy Hill, Vickie Hill Cardot, and her husband Joseph; special friends Zane and Betsy Taylor, Don and Diane Skinner; dearest aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends made throughout his journey. Services under the direction of Elmwood Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas.
Published in Express-News on July 18, 2019
