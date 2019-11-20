|
Melvin "Gene" Sherry, age 91, peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 16, 2019. He was born in Luling, Texas on October 12, 1928 and graduated from Burbank High School in 1947 where he played football and ran track. After graduating from high school he went to work for Kelly Air Force Base as an extra. In 1949 he joined the United States Air Force Reserves and was activated for duty in 1950 and sent to Seoul Korea where he served in the 182nd Fighter Bomber Squadron as an aircraft mechanic in the Korean War. After serving our country for 3 years, he was honorably discharged in 1953 at Randolph Air Force Base in Universal City, Texas. He then returned to Kelly Air Force Base where he worked until his retirement after 30 years of service. He was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge of Texas and the Old Timers Club.
After retirement he spent his time doing what he loved most, landscaping and devoting his time to the love of his life, Tommy Fay Sherry. He insisted on driving her everywhere including back and forth to work every day until she retired. After her retirement, they spent all their time together and loved driving and traveling to many destinations throughout Texas and taking numerous trips to Lake Charles, Biloxi and Las Vegas with their good friends Mary Rose and Johnny, along with others. Gene lived proudly by his favorite piece of advice that he would give to those around him, "You gotta have a plan".
Gene is proceeded in death by his parents, Edna and Ed and step-fathers, George and Wayne. He is survived by his wife and love of his life of 63 years, Tommy Fay Sherry, sister-in-law, Sandi Poe, nieces, Lauri Schaefer-Zapata (Mike) and Traci Davis (Sean), great nieces, Hailie and Hannah Davis, cousins, Ola Mae and Judy Jacobs, good friends Mary Rose Strey and Johnny Bellinger, and many other lifelong friends as well as his friends at H & R's. We love you Gene and will miss you immensely.
Visitation will be Friday, November 22nd from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. The funeral service will be Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2019