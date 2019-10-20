|
Beloved father and grandfather, Merced "Pop", was called by our Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 85. "Bidi", as he was known early on, was born in Floresville, Texas on January 2, 1934 to Merced and Herminia Cruz.
Pop was a devoted family man who will be fondly remembered for his love and care of others. He was a career civil servant at Kelly AFB, retiring as an Electronics Technician after 36 years. His passion was "big band" music, but he also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children. Spending time with his family, especially grandchildren, put a smile on his face.
Merced was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Mary Louise; parents, Merced and Herminia. He is survived by his children: Thomas (Irma); Samuel (Maria); Mary Elizabeth; Gerald (Elfida); Peter (Diane); sister, Angela Jimenez; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, October 21st from 4:00 to 9:00 pm with rosary at 7:00 pm. A funeral procession will depart at 9:00 am for a Mass of Resurrection at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10:00 am.
Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019