September 24, 1923 - May 23, 2019
Mercedes Munoz Carrillo, age 95, passed away at home with family members surrounding her on May 23, 2019. She was born September 24, 1923 in Brady, Texas to Francisco Munoz and Estefana Perez Munoz. A funeral mass was held at St. Paul's Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 with burial at San Fernando Cemetery III. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven of her eight siblings. She worked at Kelly Air Force Base during WWII and returned there in the mid 1960's until her retirement 25 years later.
She was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and the Peacock Senior Center.
She is survived by her sister Virginia Cano, children, Carol Graham (Ken), Loretta Carrillo, Christina Spano (Michael) and Daniel Carrillo. Plus granddaughters Mercedes Carrillo Lyson (Kaveh Bakhtiari) and Helena Carrillo Lyson (Daniel Kluttz). And great-grandsons, Soren Thomas Bakhtiari and Hugo Arthur Lyson-Kluttz. The family would like to thank the caregiver family of Hortensia Sedano for all of their devoted help caring for our mother. There was never a kinder, more loving and generous person than our mother.
Published in Express-News on May 27, 2019