August 5, 1935 - April 2, 2019
Merlene Wilson, 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Merlene was born August 5, 1935 in Bivins, Texas to Rubye Johnson and Rufus Reginald Parker. Merlene was a long-time member of the Castle Hills Women's Club, the Hospitality Garden Club and was the former chairman of the Bibliophiles. She loved traveling, reading, gardening and beading. She represented Lilly Barrack Jewelry for many years. Merlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony Wilson and sister, Wanda Jean Parker. Merlene is survived by her daughters, Amy and Sarah Wilson; son, Parker Wilson; and grandchildren, Stephen and Brian Neathery.
Services were private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Meals on Wheels Program in your area.
