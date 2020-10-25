It is with deep respect that our family share the news of the passing of our mother,

Mersedes Lilia Ramirez Vela. Lilia offered her most sacred and final act of letting go on Friday, October 16, 2020 at our family home in San Antonio, Texas.

Born September 24, 1927, in Council Grove, Kansas. Her mother, Juanita and father, Esteban; siblings Anita, Enrique, Arturo, Carmen and husband of 59 years, Manuel Vela (USN) precede her.

Her heart now shines through all who were touched by her; children, Azalia Medrano, Diane Jacinto, Arturo Vela, Manuel Vela Jr. and Leticia Vela; grandchildren, Marisa Medrano Perez, Joey Medrano, Michelle Jacinto, Michael Jacinto, Yvonne Vela, Selena Vela, Arturo Andrew Vela; great-grandchildren, David, Rudy, Vanessa, Zachary, Eva Marie, Joshua, Bryan, Zachary, Alexis, Penelope, Jenna, Gia; great-great-grandchildren, Logan, Silas, Amethyst and Emmaline.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2:00pm to 7:30pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 a funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 11:30am for a Noon Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1321 El Paso St. San Antonio. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1:30pm.