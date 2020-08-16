Meta Ida Kriewald Keller, 94, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in Fredericksburg, Texas. Meta was born November 19, 1925 in La Coste, Texas to parents Arthur L. Kriewald, Sr. and Lena Loessberg Kriewald.

Meta attended the La Coste School, skipped two years and graduated at the age of 16. When Meta was 18 years old, she began working for Eugene and Annie Keller at the La Coste Mercantile. While working there, a young and handsome Clarence Keller came into the store and caught her eye. They dated for seven years before marrying in 1953.

Meta and Clarence were dairy farmers and milked sixty cows a day for years. They then sold the dairy and became farmers and ranchers. Meta worked alongside Clarence every step of the way on the farm and ranch while also raising their two daughters. She also sewed, gardened and pickled fresh produce to stock their pantry. She drove around on her four-wheeler to change the irrigation water or spray Roundup on weeds. Meta and Clarence were married for thirty-nine years until his death in 1992.

Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Malvern) Benke of D'Hanis and Diane (Peter) Stahley of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Kris Benke of Knippa, Cheryl Benke of D'Hanis, Nicole (Justin) Bendele of Boerne and Jessica (Scott) Miller of Northbrook, Illinois; great grandchildren, Jeffrey Sauceda, Kristen Sauceda, Samantha (Zane) Crisp, Anna, Julia, Alyson, Logan and Madelyn Bendele; Evan, Kate, Austin and Mia Miller; great great granddaughter, Hallie Rae Crisp; sisters, Martha Salzman of Sisterdale and Alma (Louis) Deage of San Antonio; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Meta also leaves behind her longtime friend, Maxine Haby of Rio Medina and her close friend, Shirley Muennink of Hondo.

Meta was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur, Sr. and Lena Kriewald; her husband, Clarence Keller; brothers, Paul (Mary Lou) Kriewald, and Arthur (Anne) Kriewald, Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Clarence Tausch and James Salzman.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a Graveside Service for immediate family only on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville.

We would like to thank all for their kind words and thoughts at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1009 N. Lincoln, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

