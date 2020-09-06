Micaela Dominguez Gonzales, died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of September 1, 2020. Micaela would have been 103 years young on September 30th and was the Matriarch of Six Generations. Micaela, affectionately known as "Callie" was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1917. She was the 8th child of 15 children born to Maria De Jesus Arias and Melecio Dominguez. Micaela was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Estanislado Gonzales and together had 8 children. Micaela was a wife, mother and sister. Family was her main priority especially her close-knit family of 5 brothers and 9 sisters. She was a life-long resident of San Antonio. Since 1951, she lived in the house that her husband built. She was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church since its inception in 1953. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and a member of the Guadalupana Society for 87 years. She was preceded in death by her son Nicolas, sons in law, Alfonso De La Rosa and Steve Ramon; one granddaughter, Cynthia Ann Carrillo and great-grandson Moses Lujan. She is survived by seven children, Carmen De La Rosa, Ana Ramon, Alicia Alvarado (Ventura), Joe L. Gonzales (Gloria), Edward Gonzales (Elma), Jesse Gonzales (Martha), Gabriel Gonzales (Patty); sister, Frances Rosales. Nicolas was survived by his wife, Helen.

Micaela had 20 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren, 35 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, 1 pm to 4 pm at the Angelus Funeral Home and is open to extended family and friends, adhering to all COVID restrictions. A private Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Interment will also be held privately at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery #2.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to send a donation to her beloved St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1515 Saltillo, San Antonio, Texas 78207, in care of Mrs. Micaela Gonzales.

