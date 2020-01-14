|
Michael A. Barron, loving husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 50.
Michael devoted his life to his children and family. He set an example of unconditional love and grace that will be his legacy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josefina Ruiz.
Michael is survived by his wife, Michelle Y. Barron; his children, Ashlee Barron and Michael Barron; his sister, Rebecca Barron-Flores; his brothers, Juan A. Ruiz and Javier Ruiz; nieces, Adriana and Iliana Flores.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 16, at 6:00 PM with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at the Assumption Chapel at St. Mary's University, 1 Camino Santa Maria, 78228. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 17, at 12:30 PM with the Funeral mass to be offered at 1:15 PM
at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Selma, TX.
Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No. 2.
