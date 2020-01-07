|
Michael A. Schaefer, age 73, passed away on January 5, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas. Michael was a member of Herman Sons and was a woodworking teacher for Moody High School in Corpus Christi, Texas for many years. Michael was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emilie Schaefer and his first wife, Margaret. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Schaefer, his children, Sherry Jimenez and Lance (Monica) Schaefer; his step children, Lance (Monica) Wilson, and Jill (Joseph) Rosales; and his grandchildren, Rylan and Camie Jimenez, Jordyn Rosales, and Taylor, West, and Austin Wilson; and his sister, Barbara Wilson.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 10th at 12:00 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at
Published in Express-News on Jan. 7, 2020