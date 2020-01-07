Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Schaefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Schaefer


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Schaefer Obituary

Michael A. Schaefer, age 73, passed away on January 5, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas. Michael was a member of Herman Sons and was a woodworking teacher for Moody High School in Corpus Christi, Texas for many years. Michael was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emilie Schaefer and his first wife, Margaret. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Schaefer, his children, Sherry Jimenez and Lance (Monica) Schaefer; his step children, Lance (Monica) Wilson, and Jill (Joseph) Rosales; and his grandchildren, Rylan and Camie Jimenez, Jordyn Rosales, and Taylor, West, and Austin Wilson; and his sister, Barbara Wilson.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 10th at 12:00 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at

www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -