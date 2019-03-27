|
April 23, 1960 - March 23, 2019
Michael Alan Stuebben born on April 23, 1960 went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019 at the age of 58. He is survived by parents Thomas Lowell Stuebben and Mary Jane Gosnell Stuebben; his daughter Melissa Claire Stuebben, siblings, David Stuebben (Eileen), Beth Stuebben McGinnis (Mark), Carol Stuebben Spears (Stephen), Linda Stuebben Flieller (John), Paul Stuebben and numerous nephews and nieces and 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew and his dear friend sister Charlene Wedlich, CDP. Michael attended St. Benedict's School and was a 1978 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was a Master Plumber and worked for a number of years for Steve's Plumbing. Michael was also an avid NASCAR fan. He will be dearly missed. Viewing to begin at 11:30am and the Holy Rosary will be recited at 12:30pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, and the Funeral Mass to begin at 1:00pm, followed by a private burial.
Pallbearers; Jason Tyson, Spenser Flieller, Coalton McGinnis, Sterling McGinnis, Ross Spears, and Thomas Stuebben.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019