Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
14011 FM 1346
St Hedwig, TX
Michael Anthony Edgett


1958 - 2019
Michael Anthony Edgett Obituary
August 26, 1958 - April 27, 2019
Michael Anthony Edgett, born on August 26, 1958, passed away on the evening of April 27, 2019, at the age of 60. Michael is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Edgett Sr., and his brother, Brian. He is survived by his mother, Barbara of Cibolo, TX; brother, Joseph Edgett Jr. & wife Cheryl of Gilbert, Arizona; sister, Deborah Sullivan; nephews, Shawn and Travis Sullivan of San Antonio, TX; good friend, Chester Solarczyk of St. Hedwig; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved dogs, Crazy and Bingo. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, at the Schertz Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 14011 FM 1346, St Hedwig, TX 78152. Interment will follow at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all memorial donations be made to the Animal Humane Society & The Animal Defense League.


Published in Express-News on May 2, 2019
