December 26, 1951 - August 30, 2019 Michael Benitez was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 26, 1951 to Mike and Yolanda Benitez.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl Benitez, his children Michael Benitez (Elizabeth Bee) and Lauren Benitez (Alexander Cross); father Mike Benitez; sisters Cindi Conine (Bob), Yolanda Soria, Karen Montez (John), Kambry Hernandez (Eddie); brothers Gerald Benitez (Linda), Allan Benitez (Annette) and many close friends and relatives.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Yolanda Benitez; his sister, Gisele Sotelo (Paul); his niece, Alexandra Benitez; and his brother in law, Rudy Soria.
Michael will be deeply missed by all and his spirit will forever be with us in our hearts.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church located on 600 Oblate Dr. Reception to follow at the Church Hall.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019