|
|
Michael Casanova Sr. was called home to the Lord on March 21, 2020.
He was born on August 12,1958, in San Antonio, Texas, to Fred and Gloria Casanova. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, godfather and grandfather.
Michael was an avid golfer, loved to dance and a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs.
He will always be remembered for his quick wit, humor, and compassion for others. He loved spending time with his family and always had a smile on his face as soon as his grandchildren walked in the door.
He dedicated his career to public service and worked for the City of San Antonio at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center prior to his retirement.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Gloria Casanova, as well as brothers Leonard and Joseph Casanova.
He is survived by his wife, Maria, his sons, Michael Casanova Jr. (Pamela) and Matthew Casanova (Dana) as well as Tino Madyara (Jessica) who was like a son to him. Michael is also survived by his four grandsons, Camden, Christian, Maxwell and Theodore as well as his three siblings, Fred Casanova Jr. (Rosemary), Cindy Vasquez (Gilbert), and Lisa Ashley (Robert) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended loving family.
You will forever be in our hearts. Your loving wife, sons and family.
A private service will be held for his immediate family at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Family and friends are encouraged to share your thoughts and prayers by signing the online guestbook.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 28, 2020