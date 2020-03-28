Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dellcrest Funeral Home
2023 South WW White Road
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-4082
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL CASANOVA SR.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL CASANOVA SR.


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL CASANOVA SR. Obituary

Michael Casanova Sr. was called home to the Lord on March 21, 2020.

He was born on August 12,1958, in San Antonio, Texas, to Fred and Gloria Casanova. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, godfather and grandfather.

Michael was an avid golfer, loved to dance and a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs.

He will always be remembered for his quick wit, humor, and compassion for others. He loved spending time with his family and always had a smile on his face as soon as his grandchildren walked in the door.

He dedicated his career to public service and worked for the City of San Antonio at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center prior to his retirement.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Gloria Casanova, as well as brothers Leonard and Joseph Casanova.

He is survived by his wife, Maria, his sons, Michael Casanova Jr. (Pamela) and Matthew Casanova (Dana) as well as Tino Madyara (Jessica) who was like a son to him. Michael is also survived by his four grandsons, Camden, Christian, Maxwell and Theodore as well as his three siblings, Fred Casanova Jr. (Rosemary), Cindy Vasquez (Gilbert), and Lisa Ashley (Robert) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended loving family.

You will forever be in our hearts. Your loving wife, sons and family.

A private service will be held for his immediate family at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Family and friends are encouraged to share your thoughts and prayers by signing the online guestbook.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dellcrest Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -