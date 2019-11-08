|
|
Michael D. Sanchez, 56, passed away Oct. 31 following a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice H. Sanchez, niece Natalie Sanchez, and nephew Anthony Torres.
He is survived by his wife, Diana, son Michael Jr., daughter Adriana Martinez (Daniel), and three grandsons. He is also survived by his father, Alberto, sisters Yvette Sanchez (Russell Guerrero), Valerie Gutierrez, Rose Sarro (Victor), brothers Al, Andrew, Robert (Julie), Daniel (Jessica), and John. He was Uncle Mike to a plethora of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Mike was a great cook and gifted guitarist. He was sensitive, funny, and willing to see the good in others. He loved sharing his culinary skills at family gatherings, holidays, parties with friends and the Sanchez tamale-making tradition every year. He will be deeply missed.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Southwest Funeral Home, 3946 S. Zarzamora St. 78225. A procession from the funeral home begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, with burial services to follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park, 5611 E Houston St, 78220.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2019