Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
Michael Dale Bailey Obituary

Michael Dale Bailey, aged 72, passed away October 1, 2019.

He was born in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Bishop Hartley High School and Franklin University. He worked many years in healthcare accounting as a Medicare auditor, nursing home chain manager, held several positions at University Hospital and later McKenna and Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Betty Bailey. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary, children Katherine Gabriel and Kevin Bailey (Elaine), 3 granddaughters Reese, Claire and Paige, brothers Patrick and Curtis (Paula) and 3 nieces.

Michael enjoyed day trips with his wife and cheering on the Texas Longhorns & Ohio State Buckeyes. His love of golf was lifelong, and he played many rounds with his dear friends in the Cosmopolitan Golf Association and the Wednesday Group in San Antonio. His infectious laugh and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on October 6, 2019 from 3-7pm. Funeral Service will be held on October 7, 2019 at 9am at Schertz Funeral Home.

Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 5, 2019
