Michael Dale Parkhurst, 69, passed away on September 24, 2019, at the Audie Murphy Veteran's Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Parkhurst was born on February 15, 1950 in Denver, Colorado son of the late Marvin and Rosemarie Parkhurst. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Enterprise. He later served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft maintenance officer. He is survived by his three children: Christopher Parkhurst, Jessica Parkhurst, and Scott Parkhurst all of Cedar Falls, Iowa, as well as six grandchildren, and four sisters: Margaret (Peggy) Parkhurst of Rockport, Texas; Maureen Devenger of Columbia, South Carolina; Ellen Osborne of Columbia, South Carolina; and Kathleen (Katy) Hatley of San Antonio, Texas; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Nora Hicks.
A celebration of life service will be held in San Antonio at a future date followed by burial with full military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Animal Defense League of Texas, in San Antonio at 11300 Nacogdoches Rd., where Mike fostered and then adopted his best buddy and four legged companion, Blue.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 12, 2019