January 29, 1946 - - April 20, 2019
Michael now sits in awe and wonder at the throne of Jesus Christ! He is survived by Sandy (Wife) of Canyon Lake; Andrea Maik and husband Andrew, of Boerne, Tx; Daniel deBoom and wife Kelly of Canyon Lake, TX; Nathan deBoom and wife Rachel of Pasadena, CA; and Sara Worch and husband Marcel of Canyon Lake, TX; 8 grandchildren, Gracie, AnaClara, Jesse; Walker and Rocky; Jake; and Holani and Haukea; sister, Norma Dekker of Lynden, WA; and numerous, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. A memorial service for Michael will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church in New Braunfels Texas, on Saturday, May 11.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019