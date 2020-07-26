Michael E. Shull, loving husband and father of three, was called home at the age of 56, on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Mike was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on April 5, 1964 to John A. and Ellen M. Shull. He graduated from MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Texas and went on to attend Texas Tech University on a football and baseball scholarship. Mike played professional baseball and was a pitcher in the California Angels organization. After his professional baseball career was cut short due to an injury, he attended UTSA and graduated Suma Cum Laude with a BBA in Accounting. Mike was a valued employee and a Leader in Corporate Accounting for 23 years at Republic National Distributing Company.

Mike served on the boards of numerous organizations, including McAllister Park Little League, the YMCA, School Booster clubs, School parent/teacher associations. He is well known for his passion for baseball and volunteer dedication to coaching baseball. He was also involved with coaching youth football, soccer and basketball. Coach Shull led San Antonio's first team to the Little League World Series. He and the 2009 McAllister Park Little League baseball team were inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. His two favorite mottos were: "Kill them with kindness." and "It's bad luck to be superstitious." Mike was a strong, kind man with a big heart and an infectious smile. His quick-witted and sarcastic humor filled any room.

He met the love of his life Bernice Shull at the University of Incarnate Word where Mike was assisting the baseball coaching staff during his off season. They were married for 28 years and had three wonderful sons.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, John A. Shull Sr. and Mother-in-Law, Suwanna Cavallero.

Mike will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Bernice and their three precious sons, John (Gabby), James and Christopher. He also leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Ellen Shull, brothers and sister, Jack, Tim (Kathryn), and Dana Shull. His memory will be in the hearts of his Father-in-Law, Joe Cavallero, Jr (Debbie) Sister-in-Law, Rita Snell (Christopher), Brothers-in-Law, Joe Cavallero III (Laura), Eddie Cavallero, numerous nephews and nieces, Jenna, Ryan, Katie, Steven, Caleb, Kiana, Elijah, Isaiah, Lucas. Mike's pets, Oakley & Kit and grand-pups, Peanut & Winston will dearly miss him.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 27 from 2pm-8pm at Porter Loring Funeral Home North.

Funeral services will be live-streamed at 9:30am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from Porter Loring Funeral Home North.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to assist with Michael's medical expenses- www.gofundme.com/f/mike-shull-medical-fund

