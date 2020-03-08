San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
St. Joseph's Society Cemetery
San Antonio, TX
Michael Gerard Keller

Michael Gerard Keller Obituary

Michael Gerard Keller entered rest on February 29, 2020. Michael was born on October 11, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Vincent and Rose (Fuessel) Keller. He attended St Mary's University and enjoyed a lifelong career with Matera Paper Company over the next 35 years. He will be remembered by his family as a humble and dedicated family man who cherished his role as a husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Martin Keller; his former wife, Lucita Keller and their sons, Michael A Keller and wife Renee, Jered R. Keller, W Vincent Keller and wife Caitlin; grandchildren, Ethan Keller, Sophie Keller, Elizabeth Keller, Evelyn Keller, Elise Keller, Edward Keller, Jonah Keller; stepchildren Megan Jeter, Emily Jeter and Ethan Martin. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. on Friday March 13 at St Luke's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 13 at Porter Loring McCullough for a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Porter Loring McCullough on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Society Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020
