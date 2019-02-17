|
November 15, 1954 - February 6, 2019
Michael S. Graves passed away on February 6th at the age of 64 years. Michael was born November 15, 1954. Mike spent his childhood traveling the world, finally settling in Universal City, Tx. Mike joined the Air Force and served twenty years, was married to Glenda, and raised his family.
Mike's greatest joys were his family, tied for second place in Mike's heart were the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio, Spurs.
Michael will be missed by his wife, Glenda, his daughter Sarah Notestine, his parents, Lonnie and Moira Graves, sisters, Sissy Dobbs and Susan Harrington, grandchildren, Katelyn, Joshua and Makenna.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, February 18th, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Universal City, TX. Donations may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019