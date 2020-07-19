Rev. Michael Henry Levy, OMI, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 8, 1931, died in San Antonio on July 17, 2020 at the age of 89 years.

Fr. Levy professed vows as a member of the Congregation of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate on May 31, 1951. After his Philosophical and Theological Studies in San Antonio, he was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 1957 at St. Mary's in San Antonio by Bishop Michael Leven.

Fr. Levy's his first obedience was to St. Anthony Juniorate as Professor. He was assigned to St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans for 16 years. He was at St. Mary's in San Antonio also for a total of 16 years as pastor where he was well esteemed by the parishioners. He became Director of Oblate Madonna Residence in 2009 until his retirement in 2015.

He received an MA in Education at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio and Homiletics Certificate from Catholic University of America. He was a great leader and served in various committees within the Province: Planning Committee (3 yrs.); Financial Advisory Committee (12 yrs.); Renewal Ministry Committee (5 yrs.); District Superior of St. Mary; Assistant to the Louisiana District Superior; and Superior of the Oblate Madonna Residence District.

In 2017, Fr. Levy celebrated his 60th Jubilee Anniversary to the Priesthood. One of nine children, he is survived by his sisters Mary Brown, and Sr. Gertrude, D.C. He will be remembered with respect and esteem by his Oblate brothers and all the people who were recipients of his pastoral care.

Due to COVID-19, the Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Oblate Cemetery, San Antonio, will be private. At a later time, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church (downtown) where he was pastor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts honoring Father Michael Levy may be sent to Oblate Madonna Residence, 5722 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas 78216.

