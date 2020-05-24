Michael Henry Maldonado, age 68, of San Antonio, passed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969 and graduated from St. Mary's University with a Bachelor's in Business Administration in 1973. He was an Auditor with the Texas State Controller's office for 37 years. He was also Real Estate Broker. Mr. Maldonado and his wife Rita were married for 46 years. He enjoyed walking and watching sports including the Spurs and the Cowboys. He loved spending time with his grandkids, and the outdoors.He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Lilly Maldonado; brother, Robert Maldonado; in-laws, Antonio and Elvira Rodriguez.He is survived by his wife Rita Maldonado; daughters, Jennifer Paz and Melissa Maldonado; grandchildren, Gabriel and Ava Paz, Sophia Marie and Dominic Espinoza. Brothers: Larry, Danny and David Maldonado. Sisters: Norma Ortiz and Kathleen Ziegler. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.ROSARYTHURSDAY- MAY 28, 20207:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL MASSFRIDAY- MAY 29, 202010:00 A.M.ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH210 ST. ANN STREETInterment will be private.You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloring.comMichael's funeral services will be livestreamed via a link within his obituary page on porterloring.com.Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.