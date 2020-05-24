MICHAEL HENRY MALDONADO
1951 - 2020
Michael Henry Maldonado, age 68, of San Antonio, passed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969 and graduated from St. Mary's University with a Bachelor's in Business Administration in 1973. He was an Auditor with the Texas State Controller's office for 37 years. He was also Real Estate Broker. Mr. Maldonado and his wife Rita were married for 46 years. He enjoyed walking and watching sports including the Spurs and the Cowboys. He loved spending time with his grandkids, and the outdoors.He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Lilly Maldonado; brother, Robert Maldonado; in-laws, Antonio and Elvira Rodriguez.He is survived by his wife Rita Maldonado; daughters, Jennifer Paz and Melissa Maldonado; grandchildren, Gabriel and Ava Paz, Sophia Marie and Dominic Espinoza. Brothers: Larry, Danny and David Maldonado. Sisters: Norma Ortiz and Kathleen Ziegler. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.ROSARYTHURSDAY- MAY 28, 20207:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL MASSFRIDAY- MAY 29, 202010:00 A.M.ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH210 ST. ANN STREETInterment will be private.You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloring.comMichael's funeral services will be livestreamed via a link within his obituary page on porterloring.com.Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
MAY
28
Rosary
07:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
MAY
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
My condolences to Mike's family and my prayers for him and his family.
Dale Henderson
Friend
May 23, 2020
I enjoyed working with Mike on a regular basis. My condolences to the family. May his memory be a blessing.
Barbara Gluck
Coworker
May 23, 2020
I only worked with Mike for a short time in San Antonio audit, but I knew him as a warm and caring person. I am so sorry for your loss. Our condolences to the family. May you feel the loving arms of God around you during this difficult time and may all your memories bring you comfort and joy in the days to come.
Gilbert Zamora
May 22, 2020
I enjoyed working with Mike at San Antonio's Comptroller's Audit Office - he was spirited and humorous...a person that would make your day. My prayers for him and his Family. Nick Engel
Nick Engel
Friend
May 22, 2020
We will miss your smile and gentle spirit. Rest in peace my friend.
Sherry Dunham
Coworker
May 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of my dear friend. Mike was the nicest person and just a first class individual. I can still remember being a rookie auditor and he came out to assist me on one of my first audits. Very patient and sharing of his knowledge. To his family, I am sorry for your loss; I hope you feel surrounded by much love.
David Paniagua
Coworker
