Michael J. Zezula was born January 15, 1961 in Pasadena, TX to Jerome and Alice Zezula and left this earth July 14, 2020.
Preceded in death by his father Jerome and his first Aussie dogter, Sheila.Survived by wife of 21 years, Joan and Aussie dogters Shelly, Sydney and Gracie of San Antonio TX, mother Alice of La Grange, TX, brother Tim and wife Yvonne of Hockley, TX, nephew Ethan and wife Ashley, brother Matt and wife Kelly of Leander, TX, nephews Chance and Sam Bates, parents-in-law Ed and Rose Kanning of Tarpley, TX, sisters-in-law Donna (Rick) Blackburn and Stephanie Hawley, brother-in-law Greg Kanning (fiancé Rhondie), nephews and nieces Ryan (Julie) Whaley, Kaitlin (Matt) Bright, Danielle (Johnathon) Soza, Noah Blackburn, TJ (Lindsey) Hawley and Courtney Hawley. Also survived by aunts and uncles and so many cousins, friends and business associates that it is impossible to count them all.
Mike was a proud Texas A&M Aggie, Class of 1983, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with an emphasis in Structural Engineering. He began his career in 1984 with Beicker Engineering, now Beicker Consultants, and spent 36 years practicing as a licensed professional and working in the concrete contracting industry. Mike was well liked and respected in the construction industry and will be missed by many.
Mike loved his weekends with Joan and their dogters hunting at Z Place in Hondo, TX or fishing at Z Lazy Place in Rockport, TX. Ever the gentleman, Mike always allowed Joan the best deer and did not even take a deer from his own property for almost 10 years. He also liked to brag about how fast he and Joan could launch and load a boat. Church services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church and on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Queen of the Holy Rosary in La Grange, Texas at 11:00 AM.