Michael John Majorka, age 74, of Boerne passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 203 Stonegate Road in Boerne. Attendance is limited due to social distancing restrictions. Masks are required. Michael was born on April 25, 1946 in The Bronx, NY to John and Elvira (Oliver) Majorka. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen, on November 27, 1965. He served in the United States Air Force as well as the Air National Guard from 1966 to 1971. He achieved the rank of Tech Sergeant while serving in the Air National Guard. While in the Air Force, he was stationed at Beale Air Force Base (California) and Incirlik Air Force Base (Turkey). After leaving the military, Michael worked many years at USAA, and in 1981 he became a business entrepreneur. Michael considered his family his greatest accomplishment. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and hunting with family. He always looked forward to and enjoyed attending the sporting and musical events of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a devoted and loving husband of 55 years, and a beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Michael was loved and well respected by so many and held numerous positions in the LDS church. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; his children, Natalie Sterneckert (Kevin), Samantha Rios (Eric), Amanda Mangold (Ian), Laura Wilde, Michael Majorka, Jr. (Krissi), and Joshua Majorka (Sara); 18 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elvira Majorka; his brothers, Jeffrey Majorka and Glenn Majorka; his sister, Leonora Vollaro; his son-in-law, Jesse Wilde; and his niece, Gina Vollaro. The family would like to express their gratitude towards our dear friends and caregivers. Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations may be made to the Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to honor Michael's memory. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family please visit www.holtfh.com.