1/1
Michael John Majorka
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael John Majorka, age 74, of Boerne passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 203 Stonegate Road in Boerne. Attendance is limited due to social distancing restrictions. Masks are required. Michael was born on April 25, 1946 in The Bronx, NY to John and Elvira (Oliver) Majorka. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen, on November 27, 1965. He served in the United States Air Force as well as the Air National Guard from 1966 to 1971. He achieved the rank of Tech Sergeant while serving in the Air National Guard. While in the Air Force, he was stationed at Beale Air Force Base (California) and Incirlik Air Force Base (Turkey). After leaving the military, Michael worked many years at USAA, and in 1981 he became a business entrepreneur. Michael considered his family his greatest accomplishment. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and hunting with family. He always looked forward to and enjoyed attending the sporting and musical events of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a devoted and loving husband of 55 years, and a beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Michael was loved and well respected by so many and held numerous positions in the LDS church. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; his children, Natalie Sterneckert (Kevin), Samantha Rios (Eric), Amanda Mangold (Ian), Laura Wilde, Michael Majorka, Jr. (Krissi), and Joshua Majorka (Sara); 18 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elvira Majorka; his brothers, Jeffrey Majorka and Glenn Majorka; his sister, Leonora Vollaro; his son-in-law, Jesse Wilde; and his niece, Gina Vollaro. The family would like to express their gratitude towards our dear friends and caregivers. Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations may be made to the Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to honor Michael's memory. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family please visit www.holtfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holt & Holt Funeral Home
319 E. San Antonio Avenue
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-9128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt & Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved