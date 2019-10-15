|
Beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend, Michael John Vara, entered eternal rest at age 64, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home in Sugarland, Texas. Mike was born on May 14, 1955 in San Antonio, TX, and raised by loving parents Henry and Lucille Fuentes Vara. Mike was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic School, Holy Cross High School, Southwest Texas State University, and the University of Houston-Victoria.
Mike began his career as a teacher and athletic trainer at Wheatley and then Harlendale High Schools in San Antonio. In the early 1980's, Mike and his wife Katherine moved to Sugarland, TX where he continued his career in the Ft. Bend ISD working at Willowridge, Hightower, and then Katy Seven Lakes High Schools. Mike retired in 2007 after 28 years as a school athletic trainer. Mike then began his Outreach Athletic Trainer career with Roger Clemens Institute in 2007, before moving to Richmond Bone and Joint. In 2012 he joined Memorial Hermann Hospital's Ironman Sports Medicine in Houston to continue his work with area athletes and administrators. Mike also was a founding member and leader of GHATS (Greater Houston Athletic Trainer Society).
Mike won numerous awards including Fort Bend ISD's Excellence in Education Award in 1991, Tom Wilson Award in 2000, John Harvey Humanitarian Award in 2003, Athletic Trainer of the Year by the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association in 2004, Logan Wood Award in 2009, 35-Year Award from SWATA in 2012, and inducted into the GHATS Hall of Honor in 2014 as well as many other honors.
Mike had a passion for athletic training and helping others. He also enjoyed watching sports and working on home and gardening projects. His great sense of humor, intelligence, humility, generosity, and kind spirit will be greatly missed by his family and many friends and co-workers.
Mike is survived by his daughter Rachel Vara; sisters: Adrianne Vara, Nancy Kluver and husband Ronald; brothers: John Vara, James Vara; nieces: Veronica Kluver, Laura Sifuentes; nephews: Damien Vara, Christopher Kluver, James Kluver; sister-in-law: Virgina Vara; several cousins and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough.ROSARYTHURSDAY, OCTOBER 17, 20197:00 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL1101 McCULLOUGH AVE MASS OF THE RESURRECTIONFRIDAY OCTOBER 18, 201910:30 AMBASILICA OF THE NATIONAL SHRINEOF THE LITTLE FLOWER1715 ZARZAMORA
