Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Michael L Burkett, age 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home in Windcrest, Texas. Beloved husband of Diane Burkett; loving father of Jennifer, Stephen (Kristi), and Christopher Burkett; grandfather of Austin, Elizabeth and Charlotte Burkett; son of Aileene and the late Reinhold Burkett; sibling of Ron, Carole, and the late Phillip Burkett; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Michael was a 1968 graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School, and a 1972 graduate of Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. Michael was commissioned and proudly served 20 years as an officer infantryman in the United States Army. Michael will be remembered by those closest to him as a well read, strong willed individual. He was a driven individual and extremely family oriented. He was a member of the American Legion Post 612, Military Officers Association of America, The Association of Former Students of Texas A&M, Texas Association of Sports Officials Soccer Division San Antonio Chapter.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
