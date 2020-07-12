Dr. Michael Lawrence Tilly, 75, of New Braunfels, TX passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of July 4, 2020.

Born in New Orleans, LA in November of 1944, Dr. Tilly was the son of the late Emil "Milo" Tilly and Mae Fakier Tilly. He grew up in Alvin, TX and graduated high school in 1963. After high school, Dr. Tilly attended Baylor University and graduated with a B.A in Chemistry in 1967. Upon graduation, he attended University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and earned his M.D Degree in 1971. After Medical School he moved to San Antonio, TX and completed his internship at University of Texas Health Science Center in 1972.

In addition to his impressive educational career, Dr. Tilly was also a proud Air Force Veteran. He graduated from the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine at Brooks Air Force Base in 1972 and served as a Flight Surgeon from 1972 – 1974. He was honorably discharged from the USAF in 1974 and returned to San Antonio.

Dr. Tilly completed his Residency in General Surgery at University of Texas Health Science Center in 1978 and started his private practice in New Braunfels, TX. He practiced General and Peripheral Vascular Surgery in New Braunfels from 1978 – 2010 and held numerous positions of leadership during his career.

Among them were Associate Medical Director of Hospice and Medical Director of Hospice New Braunfels and Chief of Surgery at McKenna Memorial Hospital. Dr. Tilly finished his career as Chief Medical Officer of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, TX and retired in 2017.

Throughout his long and distinguished career, Dr. Tilly touched countless lives through his selfless service to the community and his skill in the Operating Room. His generosity frequently overshadowed the auspicious career he had as a surgeon. He would often accept payment for surgery from those who were less fortunate in the form of the lawn being mowed at his office or even something as small as a basket of fresh eggs. He was a true steward of the compassionate and noble spirit of the medical profession. He will be missed not only by his family, but by so many more in the community that he served along the way.

Michael loved to stay active and spend time outdoors. He was an ardent snow skier and enjoyed the slopes in Taos and Steamboat. His love of hiking led him on many adventures, and Big Bend was one of his favorite places to hike. He read thousands of novels during his lifetime and it seemed that there was not a word in the dictionary that he did not know.

Dr. Tilly was a loving father to his children, Allison Tilly Carswell, Stephen Michael Tilly and Dominique Tilly. He was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Calvin Carswell, Mitchell Carswell, Jasper Carswell, Chase Michael Tilly and Tyler "Cash" Tilly. He is survived by his brother, John Froberg and nieces Jessica and Jaime, his sister Shannon Piefer and nieces Stephanie and Stacy and Allison Tilly Carswell's wife Karen McKeen.

