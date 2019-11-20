|
|
Michael "Mickey" Lee Wakely, 62, of San Antonio, Texas, died November 15, 2019 after a brave battle with Early-Onset Alzheimer's Disease. Born and raised in San Antonio, his love for his hometown was seen throughout his life by his vision of brightening up the Riverwalk through the Rio Plaza, being a constant, devoted fan at Spurs games, and grabbing a beer with his Alamo Heights Classmates and lifelong friends over the 40 years since graduation. Following his diagnosis, Mickey became dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer's and helped create The Mindfull Foundation to fund research and assist families on the same journey. He remained committed to the cause by donating his brain to the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's & Neurodegenerative Diseases. He will be remembered for his loyal and loving nature, entrepreneurial spirit, and brilliant sense of humor. Mickey is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Jane; children Jake (Alicia), Samantha, and Lukin; granddaughter Parker, siblings Tommy (Letty), Patrick, Nancy (Mark) Benz, Cindy, and Brad (Mary-Kay); loving brother and sister-in-law Kate and Robert Crosby, mother-in-law Pat McConnell, loving cousins and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Ann Wakely and father-in-law John McConnell. The Wakely family would like to thank The Alzheimer's Association for guiding them through this process since the day of his diagnosis, the wonderful staff of Colonial Gardens, who have treated Mickey as their own family for the last year, Compassus Hospice and the caretakers at Grace Place Alzheimer's Day Care for all their love and support. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial mass Saturday November 23rd, 2019 at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Church, 111 Barilla Place, San Antonio, Texas 78209 at 11:30 AM. Honorary Pallbearers: Tom Bradley, Mark Cavender, Bob Cohen, John Conger, Mark Denton, Paul DuBose, Matt Griffin, Glenn Holchak, Bob Kingman, Kent Krause, Philip Locke, Madison Smith and West Warren. A reception will follow immediately after at 306 Cave Lane, SATX 78209. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Mindfull Foundation at www.mindfull foundation.org to help fulfil Mickey's final wish of finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2019