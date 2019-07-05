|
January 12, 1941 - June 14 2019
Michael "Mike" Martin went to be with the lord on June 14 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Mike was born on January 12, 1941 in Ranger Texas to Thomas and Lula Martin. As a loving husband and father Mike was loved by many. He was a giving and humble man, always ready to help his family and friends. He served in the United State Air Force. He held various positions within the Great Southern Life Insurance Company from being an agent, Sales Manager, to an Insurance Broker.
He had a love for horses, Poker, The Dallas Cowboys and traveling with his lovely wife, who preceded him in death, of 44 years Minnie Martin. He is survived by his son, Thomas Martin, Kelly Martin, Grandson, Peyton Martin; Blanca Newsome, Howard Newsome, Grand- daughter, Samantha Newsome. Services will be held Monday, July 8th 2019 at 9:15am at FT. Sam Houston National Cemetery 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio,
TX
Published in Express-News on July 5, 2019