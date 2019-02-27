Home

Michael Padgett Obituary
April 14, 1959 - February 22, 2019
Michael C. Padgett, 59, of La Vernia, Texas passed away on February 22, 2019. Michael was born on April 14, 1959 in Okinawa, Japan to King David Padgett and Margaret (Maza) Padgett. Michael is preceded in death by his brothers, Henry Padgett and Bobby Padgett; nephews, Paul Rivera and Rene Padgett; and father-in-law, James Kessler. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cheryl (Kessler) Padgett; sons, Michael Padgett (Sammantha), Timothy Padgett, and Nicholas Padgett (Julia); granddaughter, Vivienne Padgett; mother, Margaret Rieden; sisters, Kathy Kindred and Debbie Wagner (Mark); brothers, Ronnie Padgett (Mary) and Kenneth Padgett (Ambie); mother-in-law, Judith Kessler; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Alsbury (Jody), Catherine Folds (Brad), and Christina Dlugosch (Jason); brother-in-law, James Kessler, Jr. (Stacey); and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
Saturday, March 2, 2019
2:00pm
Finch Funeral Chapel
La Vernia
The Reverend Dr. Josh Walters will be officiant of the service. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2019
