Michael Patrick Martinez went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019, at the age of 66. He was born on September 5, 1953 in San Antonio, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Joan Martinez; brother, Peter Martinez; nephew, Danny Martinez, Jr.; sister-in-law, Bette J. White and his grandparents. Michael is survived by his loving siblings, Barbara M. White (Roy), Albert J. Martinez (Cathy), Terry Wynter (Kay), Bernard Martinez (Anna) and Danny C. Martinez (Claudia); cousin, Lebam Moreno (Ricky), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael enjoyed buying and selling cars, reading James Patterson books and going to casinos. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hector Villasenor and his staff for their care and compassion they showed to Michael throughout the years.
Graveside service will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 14, 2019