Michael Richard Heath, age 75, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on May 25, 1945, to parents, Richard G. Heath and Marjorie M. Betzer, in New Hampton, Iowa. He was a graduate of New Hampton Community High School. He then joined the United States Air Force in the fall of 1963. Michael received his Bachelor of Science from Park College, and after serving 30 years of military service, he retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in 1993 from Bergstrom AFB in Austin, Texas.

He moved to San Antonio, Texas and worked at USAA bank for 10 years. While in San Antonio, he became a Deacon of First Presbyterian Church, a real estate agent, a manager at Altex Electronics, and was an active member of the San Antonio Petroleum Club. Mike was an avid golfer, loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had the ability to fix anything as witnessed by his annual support of the St. Bernard Project in New Orleans, his many projects with the Habitat for Hummanity, and his countless repairs for family, friends and neighbors in San Antonio. He and his wife also loved to travel. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by, his parents, Richard and Marjorie Heath. Mike is survived by his wife of 24 years, Georgia J. Khym-Heath; his sons, Mike Heath (Tonya), Rick Heath (Kelly); his sister, Deborah Heymann (Steve), 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey Heath (Angie), Ashley Valdes (Antonio), Zachary Heath, and Andru Heath; as well as 3.5 great-grandchildren, Michael Heath, Galadriel Valdes, Estelle Valdes and one on the way.

Rev. Dr. Rob Fuller and Rev. Scott Simpson will officiate.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with