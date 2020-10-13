Michael Royce Huckaby was born on August 11, 1972 to Clara Jo and Jim Huckaby in Austin, TX. He was the youngest of three children, attended McCallum High School and earned a degree in finance from Texas A&M University. Michael was very bright, tender-hearted, witty, sentimental and loving. In the evenings he could be found on his balcony crooning songs while watching the sunset (perhaps to his neighbor's chagrin), and was an avid collector of art. His ultimate joy and life's passion was in being a father to his beautiful daughters, Bella and Morgan. He was a good son, friend and father and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his parents, sister Melanie Fain of Welfare, TX, brother Neal Huckaby, his wife Elaine and their son Ford, of Austin, TX, daughter's Morgan and Bella Huckaby of Austin, TX, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Emma Huckaby - who he's joyfully reunited with in heaven.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 14th at 11 am at

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3215 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX, 78705.

Arrangements by

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas –

(512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.