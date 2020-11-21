Philippians 2: 3-4 "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather in humility, value others above yourself."Dear World,One of your greatest forces of life, your most incredible hunks of matter, has gone to a far better place. Heaven has drafted one of the most joyous Angels it will ever gain.

Mike Owen passed away in San Antonio after a brief, but hard-fought battle with a little known blood cancer. You have rarely known such a wonderful soul, and any person who had the pleasure of passing a moment in time with Mike is better for it.

Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Vickie, daughter Lindsey, son Jordan, grandchildren Audry and Jonas, father Tom, sister Carol, numerous nieces and nephews, and sisters and brothers-in-law by the dozen.

A proud Texas A&M grad, Class of '77. You will never meet such a kind and generous, loving and passionate, glowing and creative man. Mike lived life with wonderful passion. His gift was serving others. As a husband, he delighted in his wife's excitements and endeavors. As a father, he loved to partake in his children's joys. As a grandfather, he relished teaching, playing, and getting into trouble! As a son, he cherished quiet time together watching the 'Stros. As a brother, he stood strong and supportive. As a teacher of 28 years and a coach of 25 years, he encouraged and engaged.

Though he is missing from us, we will always have him here. In every golf game, he'll be gripping the club. With every photograph, he'll peer through the lens. Along every stitch, he'll be guiding the fabric.

His love of music, his frequent, witty sayings (or MO-isms), and his utter delight in seeing young people recognize their potential will remain with us.

With Mike, it is only right to celebrate his life, for he lived it as a daily celebration. He has given 100% of himself to the world, and we will return the favor.

Galatians 6:9 "Let us not weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up."Rest well, good and faithful servant.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's honor to University Hospital Blood Donor Services or South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, 10:00 am, at Emmitt Park @ Community Bible Church, San Antonio, Texas.