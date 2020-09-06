Michael Sean Donnelly, 61, of San Antonio, TX passed away on August 28, 2020. He was born September 16, 1958, in St. Louis, MO the son of Gene and Dee Donnelly. Sean grew up in the beautiful, small town of Parkville, MO, in a house full of dogs, cats and the occasional wildlife critter being rehabilitated back to health.

He was a proud veteran who served his country in the United States Navy as a Corpsman in the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia. Sean completed a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and American History from the University of Missouri-Kansas City as well as a Master's degree in Political Science from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. It was in Chapel Hill that he met the love of his life, Leona Pallansch who he married in Washington, D.C. in 1989.

Sean and Leona landed in San Antonio, TX where they spent many years of intellectual discourse on worldly matters, cooking together, cheering on the Spurs (while not forgetting the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals), and most importantly, raising their two children. Sean took immense pride in the many academic, musical, and athletic accomplishments of his children. He worked hard to not be "that" soccer parent, though not always successfully. The family enjoyed travel both in the US and abroad.

Sean loved teaching and was an Adjunct Professor of Political Science at The University of Texas at San Antonio as well as several other San Antonio community colleges. Committed to life-long learning, he went back to school and completed a Master's degree in History from The University of Texas at San Antonio. Sean had a keen interest in political philosophy, queer theory, and urban development.

Sean appreciated all kinds of music and shared his mother's love of blue grass. Like his father, he was proud of his Irish heritage and quick to quote the great Irish poets.

He was an amazing cook, an avid reader, and a passionate advocate for social justice. He loved nature and in 2019 hiked 300 miles of the Appalachian Trail.

Sean was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene R. Donnelly. He is survived by his wife, Leona Pallansch; their two children: his favorite daughter Rachel Donnelly-Mason and her wife, Blaire Donnelly-Mason of Nashville, TN, and his favorite son Luke Donnelly of Austin, TX; his father, Eugene J. Donnelly of White City, KS; and his sister, Amanda Donnelly of Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either: The Equal Justice Initiative (www.eji.org) or PTSD Foundation of America (www.ptsdusa.org)

Interment will be held at a later date at Ft.Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with