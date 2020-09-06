1/1
MICHAEL SEAN DONNELLY
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Sean Donnelly, 61, of San Antonio, TX passed away on August 28, 2020. He was born September 16, 1958, in St. Louis, MO the son of Gene and Dee Donnelly. Sean grew up in the beautiful, small town of Parkville, MO, in a house full of dogs, cats and the occasional wildlife critter being rehabilitated back to health.

He was a proud veteran who served his country in the United States Navy as a Corpsman in the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia. Sean completed a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and American History from the University of Missouri-Kansas City as well as a Master's degree in Political Science from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. It was in Chapel Hill that he met the love of his life, Leona Pallansch who he married in Washington, D.C. in 1989.

Sean and Leona landed in San Antonio, TX where they spent many years of intellectual discourse on worldly matters, cooking together, cheering on the Spurs (while not forgetting the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals), and most importantly, raising their two children. Sean took immense pride in the many academic, musical, and athletic accomplishments of his children. He worked hard to not be "that" soccer parent, though not always successfully. The family enjoyed travel both in the US and abroad.

Sean loved teaching and was an Adjunct Professor of Political Science at The University of Texas at San Antonio as well as several other San Antonio community colleges. Committed to life-long learning, he went back to school and completed a Master's degree in History from The University of Texas at San Antonio. Sean had a keen interest in political philosophy, queer theory, and urban development.

Sean appreciated all kinds of music and shared his mother's love of blue grass. Like his father, he was proud of his Irish heritage and quick to quote the great Irish poets.

He was an amazing cook, an avid reader, and a passionate advocate for social justice. He loved nature and in 2019 hiked 300 miles of the Appalachian Trail.

Sean was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene R. Donnelly. He is survived by his wife, Leona Pallansch; their two children: his favorite daughter Rachel Donnelly-Mason and her wife, Blaire Donnelly-Mason of Nashville, TN, and his favorite son Luke Donnelly of Austin, TX; his father, Eugene J. Donnelly of White City, KS; and his sister, Amanda Donnelly of Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either: The Equal Justice Initiative (www.eji.org) or PTSD Foundation of America (www.ptsdusa.org)

Interment will be held at a later date at Ft.Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 4, 2020
Leona, I have memories of you talking about being soccer parents. Always engaged with your family! This is a gift and something that will remain in your life to share with the family. You and the family are in my prayers. I will place Michael's name in the Memorial Remembrance that is part of our Marianist Spiritual Alliance. Be at peace!
Rudy Vela
September 2, 2020
I want to extend my sincere sympathy to Leona, Rachel, and Luke on the loss of Sean, your much-loved father and husband. I remember him fondly, especially at soccer games and parties after! You are in my thoughts and prayers during this sad time.
Michelle Moran
Friend
September 2, 2020
Luke, we are heartbroken for you and your family. No doubt your Dad remains proud of the man you have become - keep making him proud! With deepest condolences and love - Diane Brooks ( Andy's mom )
Diane Brooks
Friend
September 2, 2020
I didn't know Sean well but he did appear as a gentle, kind, intellectual, warm human being. My prayers are with Leona and her family during these difficult times.
Henry Flores
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
I remember Sean so well. The last time I saw him was having lunch with Sean and Leona at the 3rd Corner here in Ocean Beach. Sean was at his best story telling and being the charmer he was. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Jane Gawronski
Family
September 2, 2020
Leona and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. What a lovely testament to Sean! I'm thinking of you.
Necia Wolff
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Leona, Rachel, Luke, Gene, Amanda, and Blaire, we share your sadness on the loss of Sean. He's left us with wonderful memories of fantastic meals, discussions about books he was reading (and all sorts of other topics), in addition to some wonderful text exchanges, and finally, a few hikes with Tom on the AT. We will never forget him. We're keeping you all in our hearts during this terribly difficult time.
Maria Voultsides
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved