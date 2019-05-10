August 16, 1943 - May 7, 2019

Michael Shane Brenan, age 75, died on May 7, 2019. He was born in San Antonio on August 16, 1943 to Helen Haggard Brenan and Walter P. "Spike" Brenan. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School and UT Austin with a BA and Law degree. He practiced law in San Antonio and had been the City Attorney for several suburban cities, including Alamo Heights, Castle Hills, Hollywood Park, Windcrest, Olmos Park and Elmendorf. He was Chairman of the Board of Windsor Park Bank. He was a member of the Alamo Heights School Board from 1975 to 1984 and served as Secretary, Vice-President and President of the Board. He was a member of the Texas Cavaliers, the Order of the Alamo, the German Club, the Town Club, the San Antonio Country Club and Phi Delta Theta. He loved flying and held a multi-engine instrument pilot's license. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Brenan; son, Shane Brenan and wife Wendy Jo; daughters, Heather Lichtie and husband Joe, and Shelby Brenan; sister Barbara Davenport, and many beloved grandchildren. His joy and humor will be dearly missed.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY, MAY 11, 2019

4:00 PM

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

404 NORTH ALAMO



You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary