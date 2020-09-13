After an accident and many complications for almost three years, Mike fought the good fight, finished the course and kept his faith until the dear Lord Jesus took him home on September 6, 2020. The world lost a wonderful man, but Heaven is celebrating and rejoicing. Mike was the youngest of six children born to Edmond and Christine Forrest O'Dowd on February 26, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas. Mike is survived by his sweetheart and loving, devoted wife, Julia Engel O'Dowd, with whom he shared over 51 years of married life. Also surviving is one son, Michael Thomas O'Dowd, and two daughters: Julie Michelle O'Dowd Nyberg (husband Jeffrey Nyberg) and Patricia Ann O'Dowd (husband Alex VanNewhouse). Mike was very proud of his six grandchildren: Annabelle Nyberg, Nicholas Nyberg, Alexander Nyberg, Caroline Nyberg, Eleanor Nyberg and Maxwell VanNewhouse. Mike dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Family meant the most to him. Also surviving is one sister, Margaret Marr, a sister-in-law, Monica O'Dowd, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents and his siblings: Patrick O'Dowd, Mary Pierce, Leo O'Dowd and Cecile Tilger. After graduating from Central Catholic High School, Mike honorably and proudly devoted three years to his country in serving in the U.S. Army. Most of his assignments were in Korea and Japan, and he received many medals and commendations.

After his military service, Mike was employed with San Antonio City Public Service for over 36 dedicated years. Mike was a long time member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, the American Legion Post 592, the VFW Post 8541, IBEW and Hermann Sons Life. Upon retirement, Mike enjoyed doing electrical work for family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time as a ham radio operator (WB5BLR), extensive traveling and keeping up with his favorite sport of boxing. Much of his time was also spent relaxing at his other home in Luckenbach, Texas. Due to these uncertain times and out of respect and concern for the health of family and friends, Rosary, Mass and Interment will be private.

A celebration of Mike's life will be planned for a later date when it is safe to gather. The family requests prayers for Mike. If you so desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Pius X Church, 3303 Urban Crest, San Antonio, TX 78209; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to Mike's wife via email at

mikeandjulia@sbcglobal.net.