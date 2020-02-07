|
|
Michael Thomas Reich, son of Gladys and Milbert Reich, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. Born on March 3, 1949, in Bakersfield, CA, Mike was a man of focus who devoted himself to career and family.
Graduating from the Air Force Academy in June 1971, Mike rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel, his logic and mathematics skills providing abundant opportunities to serve 26 years in postings across the US and abroad and, auspiciously, Albuquerque, NM.
Ballooning gave Mike new perspective of the world around him and perhaps it was the magic of letting go control that allowed fellow acolyte, Kelli Snyder, to change the course of this military man's life forever. They married on May 6, 1989, and, with the birth of a son, William August, on August 25, 1992, Mike retired, choosing the life of homemaker and primary caregiver.
Mike is survived by his wife and son; brother, Pat Reich (Patricia), niece, Tiffany, and nephews, Jeremy and Ryan. A private service will be held on February 7, 2020, at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a hospice of your choice.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 7, 2020