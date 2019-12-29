Home

Lt. Col. Michael Wayne Wilson

Lt. Col. Michael Wayne Wilson (US Army, Ret.) passed away on December 12, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on April 12, 1950 in McAllen, Texas to Lee Wilson and Victoria Hoffman Wilson. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Barton; daughters, Kristie Pennington (Noel), Kelli Wilson; sons, Lee Wilson (Julie), Doug Wilson (Pamela); sisters, Katherine Wilson, Mary Esquell; brother, David Wilson; grandchildren, Stephen, Chase, Jocelyn, Natalie, Wyatt, Ethan,

Candice and Elias.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Services will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00pm at the funeral home chapel, interment with Full Military Honors to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
