MICHAEL WERNER WILKENS
Late Monday night, 5-18-2020, Michael Werner Wilkens formerly of San Antonio, was called home by the Good Lord after a lengthy battle against the Covid Virus in the ICU of Houston's Methodist Hospital. The irony of a new virus bringing him down after a lifetime of survival in tropical placements in his youth: San Juan, Puerto Rico, Havana Cuba, São Paulo, Brazil, and travel throughout South America and Mexico in the oil and gas business.He is mourned by his wife, Sharon Wilkens; their daughter, Anne Marie and her family; his sister Margaret Wilkens, and a multitude of friends known since his elementary school years; and a large family of close relatives in Houston and San Antonio. He was a great-great grandson to Reverend John McCullough, founder of the First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.

Published in Express-News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
