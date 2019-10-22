|
Michael W. Rollin, age 80, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born July 6, 1939, in Deer Lodge, Montana. He graduated from Loyola High School in Missoula, Montana as salutatorian and later received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and a Master of Arts degree in history from the University of Montana. He was a member of Phi Alpha Theta history honor society in college as well. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and achieved the rank of lance corporal as an intelligence specialist. He began his government service as purchasing agent at the U.S. Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington and later as administrative assistant at the U.S. Naval Supply Center in Seattle, Washington. He was then employed by the U.S. Customs Service for thirty years starting as an import specialist at the ports of Laredo, Texas and El Paso, Texas and retired as supervisor of commercial operations in Laredo. He also served as customs representative, U.S. Customs Attaché's office, at the American Embassy in Tokyo, Japan for four years. After retirement from the federal government, he worked in private business for The Miles Group/UPS as account manager and licensed customs broker in Laredo until he and his wife both retired and moved to San Antonio. Michael was a volunteer member of the Selective Service Board in El Paso and Laredo for many years and belonged to the Navy League of the United States. He was also a devoted fan of the New York Yankees, the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks. He was preceded in death by son Richard. T. Rollin, parents Anthony R. "Tony" Rollin and Jean B. Rollin, stepmother Marie B. Rollin, birth mother Phoebe LaRoche, and brothers John A. Rollin and Richard E. LaRoche. Michael is survived by wife of 46 years Maria F. "Marie" Rollin, son Michael F. Rollin, daughter-in-law Caryn Rollin, grandchildren Tonya Rollin and Erik Rollin, and great-grandchildren Trenten and Wyatt Johnson; brother Anthony J. Rollin (Laurie); sisters Mary Glatt, Carolyn Davis (John), Marilyn Rollin, and Suzanne Highley (Bob); sister-in-law Nimi LaRoche; and numerous nephews and nieces.
ROSARYFRIDAY, OCTOBER 25, 201911:00 A.M.ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH MASSFRIDAY, OCTOBER 25, 201911:30 A.M.ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Loyola Sacred Heart High School, 320 Edith St.,
Missoula, MT 59801; University of Montana, 32 Campus Dr., Missoula Mt 59812; or a .
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Stone Oak Care Center and Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care of Michael.
