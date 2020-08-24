Michele DuBrow Leverant passed away on August 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease that was unfortunately exacerbated by contracting Covid-19 in a memory care facility. Michele was born on July 21, 1942 in Hartford, CT to Faye Siegal and George DuBrow.

After marrying the love of her life, Gerald Leverant in 1962, the two moved to Troy, New York. There, Michele attended Russell Sage College where she graduated in only 3 ½ years. A lifelong lover of teaching and helping others, she began her career by teaching special needs children. After moving to South Windsor, CT, Michele took a break from teaching to start a family and raise her two beautiful daughters. Her love and skill of language led her to become a very successful contestant on the TV game show "Concentration".

Soon thereafter, the family moved to San Antonio where her language specialization became the focus of her volunteer efforts. Michele taught both English to the foreign military at Lackland AFB and English as a second language to Russian immigrants, all of whom received their United States citizenship. Her most memorable accomplishment, though, was the development of a major tutoring program for the North East Independent School District for which she won awards from the City of San Antonio and the Jewish Federation of San Antonio. Because of the success of this program, she was invited to give talks to the Jewish Council for Public Affairs in both St. Louis and Washington DC. She also served on the boards of Golden Manor Jewish Home for The Aged and Jewish Family Service.

A social person by nature, Michele loved getting together with her Mahjong and bridge friends, entertaining and dining out. Her love of travel took her, Jerry and the kids to many beautiful places around the world.

Michele was a very selfless person, always more concerned about the well-being of others more than herself, and that caring and compassion was given back to her by her many friends and wonderful caregivers Maricela Villasenor and April Leon.

Michele is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Gerald Leverant and her sister Susan Harris. She is preceded in death by her parents, Faye and George DuBrow and her brother Peter DuBrow. Michele is survived by daughters Debra Tant (Greg), Lori Levy (Herbert), and her four grandchildren to whom she loved being "Bubby": Hailey, Hannah, Dylan and Dash.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 9:45 a.m.

