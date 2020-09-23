Michelle Clara Thomas, age 47, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away in the late evening hours of Friday, August 28, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in San Antonio, with her loving mother and family by her side. Michelle was born on July 8, 1973 in Bad-Kissingen, Germany to Earl Curtis and Brigitte Eva Spieske Thomas.

Funeral services for Michelle C. Thomas will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Father Idowu officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park where Michelle will be laid to rest next to her beloved brother, Danny, with Dayne Thomas, Dwayne Thomas, Dayne N. Thomas, Trent Thomas, Harold Thomas, and Hammand Thomas serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 9 am - 11 am, Saturday morning, at the funeral home.

Those who cannot travel or safely attend the services are invited to view the services via live stream at www.chapelhillsa.com.

The family would like to offer and heartfelt "thank you" to all of the friends who have shown their love of Michelle through calls, text, visits and food - your kindness will never be forgotten.