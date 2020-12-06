Michelle Marie (Chelle) Hemmen, aged 47 of Austin, Texas was called home on Monday, December 1, 2020 in Austin. She was born in Houston, Texas to Mary Sue (Grainger) Hemmen and John Gaston Hemmen on September 19, 1973.

Michelle graduated from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas in 1991. She was a member at Castle Hills Christian Church in San Antonio. In 2012 she transferred her membership to Westoak Woods Baptist Church. She touched so many lives in this journey with the Lord. One passion she enjoyed was giving a copy of Joyce Meyer's purple book, "The Secret Power" to many people. In service to her church she sent birthday cards to all church members and helped in the church office. Michelle is survived by her father, John Hemmen of Austin, Texas, Joyce and Cindy of Phoenix, Arizona, Mark and Sharon Hemmen of Spring Branch, Texas, and cousins Scott Hemmen of Hurst, Texas, and Angela Hemmen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and her beloved cat Pippitt. She was preceded in death by her mother Susie Hemmen, grandmothers Dorothy Grainger, Dorothy Hemmen, and Faye Hemmen, and grandfather William Hemmen.

Her favorite scripture was Isaiah 41:10: Fear not for I am with you, be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Michelle's favorite saying was, "Faith, Hope, Love."

