|
Michelle Hudson Yoxall, 52, passed gracefully -- as was her style -- on Saturday, Oct. 26, in San Antonio.
She is survived by husband Dan of San Antonio; daughters Simone of Austin, Meredith of Sewanee, Tenn., and Flannery of San Antonio; loyal companion and rescue hound Lola; sister Dana Lennan (John) and nephew Ryan of Corpus Christi; brother Johnny (Tileena) of Missouri City, nephew Matthew of Stafford, and niece Heather of Fulshear; mother-in-law Midge Murnane Yoxall of Dallas; and beloved in-laws, cousins, and friends far and wide. Michelle was preceded in death by parents John and Patricia Lupien Hudson, brother Joseph of Corpus Christi; and father-in-law Pat Yoxall of Dallas.
Born in Corpus Christi, Michelle savored every moment of life, embracing her many relationships and the world with energy, laughter, and a wide-eyed wonder. She was passionate about many things but especially being a mom to her daughters whether it was playing at the park daily when they were young, peddling Girl Scout cookies, collecting shells on the coast, exploring the Puget Sound, turning up a favorite song on countless road trips across Texas and the nation, raising chickens and a variety of pets, or reading thousands of books together. Michelle valued time as precious and found joy in cooking good food with girlfriends, pairing dark chocolate with a glass of red wine, living in France, laughing uncontrollably during a mishap, and fighting the good fight when she perceived someone was being wronged.
The Yoxalls are grateful to their "always there" relatives and friends, especially those families who have surrounded Flannery, Meredith, and Simone with love throughout their journey with their mother. Sincere appreciation is extended to the kind, experienced staff and residents of McCullough Hall and its founders, the Sisters of Divine Providence; the caring professionals of Kindred Hospice; the caregivers of Sisters Care at the Village of the Incarnate Word; healthcare professionals who made such a meaningful difference in Michelle's life: Patricia Cantu, MD, Tracy Lyon, MD, Veronica Escobar, DO, Laura Givens, MD, Helen J. Streubert, MSN, EdD, Julie Stuckey, MSN, DNP, Rosina Brinkman, DDS, John Brinkman, DDS, Geri Poss, MD, Diana Kerwin, MD, and John Bertelson, MD; and the communities of LiftFund, Our Lady of the Lake University, Southwestern University, and Alamo Heights ISD.
Michelle's life will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Sacred Heart Conventual Chapel, Our Lady of the Lake University, 411 SW 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas, 78207. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. and Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. will be followed by a Reception in Chapel Auditorium. Consider wearing a dash of purple or lavender for the fight to #EndAlz.
Memorial gifts may be made to: Southwestern University, PO Box 770, Georgetown, Texas 78627, and directed to the Michelle Hudson Yoxall Endowed Scholarship Fund or to a local chapter of your choosing at .