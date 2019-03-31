July 22, 1968 - March 21, 2019

Michelle Torres Diebel, 50, was called by our Lord on March 21, 2019 as her last sunset shone down upon her, surrounded by her family.

Born on July 22, 1968 to Juan Jose Sr. (J.J.) and Maria Margarita Torres (Margie) in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Edison High School in 1986. She shared her passion for life, adventure, and animals with her son Dylan Michael and husband Dean Michael Diebel, with whom she celebrated over 21 years of marriage. She leaves behind her love and legacy to her husband, son, parents, her brothers J.J. Jr. (Karen) and Eddie, sister Celeste Davey (Richard), mother-in-law Anita Diebel, brother-in-law Todd Diebel (Petra), as well as 7 nieces and nephews, one grandniece, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A rosary will be prayed for her on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 6:30pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on 4603 St. John's Way in San Antonio, Texas, 78212. A mass of resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:30am, also at St. John's, with interment following immediately at Holy Cross Cemetery at 17501 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78266.



