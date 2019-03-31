San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
4306 St. John's Way
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
4306 St. John's Way
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
17501 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX
July 22, 1968 - March 21, 2019
Michelle Torres Diebel, 50, was called by our Lord on March 21, 2019 as her last sunset shone down upon her, surrounded by her family.
Born on July 22, 1968 to Juan Jose Sr. (J.J.) and Maria Margarita Torres (Margie) in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Edison High School in 1986. She shared her passion for life, adventure, and animals with her son Dylan Michael and husband Dean Michael Diebel, with whom she celebrated over 21 years of marriage. She leaves behind her love and legacy to her husband, son, parents, her brothers J.J. Jr. (Karen) and Eddie, sister Celeste Davey (Richard), mother-in-law Anita Diebel, brother-in-law Todd Diebel (Petra), as well as 7 nieces and nephews, one grandniece, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A rosary will be prayed for her on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 6:30pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on 4603 St. John's Way in San Antonio, Texas, 78212. A mass of resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:30am, also at St. John's, with interment following immediately at Holy Cross Cemetery at 17501 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78266.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019
