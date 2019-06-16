|
|
December 12, 1942 - May 15, 2019
Miguel A Colon , Mickey or Mike as he liked to be called lost his battle with Cancer and passed peacefully into the arms of our beloved Lord whom I believe he finally embraced on May 15,2019 at home in San Antonio with his sister at his bedside.
Mickey was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to Rosa P Figueroa and Flor Colon. He was raised and lived in New York ( Bronx ) until 6 months ago. He was a good
son brother father,uncle grandfather, cousin and friend, who would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He was devoted to animals especially dogs and cats. He was a vey hard worker, drove trucks most of life. He had a good heart. Always thought he would get rich playing the lotto ( dreamer) He is proceeded in death by his mother Rosa Pilar (just 2 months ago) Aunts Alicia Iris Fibia Sabina.
Uncle Miguel A Figueroa Brother Edwin Maternal and paternal Grandparents Cousins Peter and Julio Jr. Survived by his Brothers Tito (carmen) Angel (Margaret) Sisters Eloise ( Benny) Mary Sons Miguel A Jr( Cari) Marcos A. Daughter Crystal Ortiz Aunt Paulita Grandchildren Freddy Curtis
Yaciela Israel cousins nieces & nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Our thanks to Dr.David Cadena Dr. N Patel Heart of Texas Hospice Nurse Stephanie Chaplin James Social Worker Lindsey & all who were there for him. His remains will be sent to his son
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019