|
|
May 5, 1943 - March 12, 2019
Miguel Armando Treviño (Big Mike) was born to Miguel and Maria Treviño in Eagle Pass, Tx on May 5, 1943 and passed away on March 12, 2019. He was retired from the US Postal Service and served in the US Army. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Michael Wayne White and brother Jose Roberto Treviño. He is survived by his beloved ex-wife Ruth Kersten Treviño; Melody Mary Brown, Darrell Glenn Arthur, Daniel Gene Arthur, Rhonda Yvonne James, Roxana Yvette Treviño, Raquel Yolette Treviño, Rolando Rico Treviño, Roman Rio Treviño and Raven Yasmin Jan; grandchildren Epi Quiroga VI, Rhianna Renèe Quiroga, Avery Evelyn Jan, Everson Matthew Jan, Jaedon DeCarlos Trevino, Nivany Saede Treviño, Isis Mornae Treviño, Felicia Lashate Arthur, Amber Rose Arthur, Monice Guadalupe Adames, Steavis Leeann Beard and Glenda Ray Lee. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the rosary to begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Mission Park North Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter No. 2. In lieu of flowers donations can be made on GoFundMe for the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019